StockNews.com Lowers Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning.

BXP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Boston Properties in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Boston Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boston Properties has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $71.43.

BXP stock opened at $60.31 on Tuesday. Boston Properties has a twelve month low of $46.18 and a twelve month high of $79.42. The company has a current ratio of 5.76, a quick ratio of 5.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The company has a market capitalization of $9.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.26, a PEG ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.44.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.50%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 92.67%.

In other news, SVP Eric G. Kevorkian sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.43, for a total value of $66,430.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,031.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Boston Properties news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.11, for a total transaction of $4,362,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Eric G. Kevorkian sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.43, for a total value of $66,430.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,031.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 17.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Boston Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $214,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $403,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in Boston Properties by 38.8% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 11,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. 94.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BXP (NYSE: BXP) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets- Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years.

