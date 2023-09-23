StockNews.com Lowers Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning.

Separately, Wedbush boosted their target price on Walker & Dunlop from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th.

Get Walker & Dunlop alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on WD

Walker & Dunlop Stock Performance

Shares of WD stock opened at $75.63 on Tuesday. Walker & Dunlop has a 1 year low of $61.06 and a 1 year high of $101.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $85.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 17.80 and a beta of 1.42.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.08). Walker & Dunlop had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 12.85%. The business had revenue of $272.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.99 million. Equities research analysts predict that Walker & Dunlop will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walker & Dunlop Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. Walker & Dunlop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walker & Dunlop

In other news, President Howard W. Smith III sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.13, for a total transaction of $1,622,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 197,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,982,610. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, President Howard W. Smith III sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.13, for a total transaction of $1,622,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 197,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,982,610. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paula A. Pryor sold 1,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $99,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $653,488. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,084 shares of company stock worth $4,846,409 over the last 90 days. 5.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Walker & Dunlop in the 4th quarter valued at $22,893,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Walker & Dunlop during the 2nd quarter worth $20,077,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,617,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $199,363,000 after buying an additional 247,970 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 170.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 361,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,512,000 after purchasing an additional 227,577 shares during the period. Finally, Voss Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop in the 2nd quarter valued at about $17,388,000. 77.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Walker & Dunlop

(Get Free Report)

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products and services for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, and small-balance loans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Walker & Dunlop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walker & Dunlop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.