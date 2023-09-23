STV Group (LON:STVG) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $233.54

Shares of STV Group plc (LON:STVG – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 233.54 ($2.89) and traded as low as GBX 198.39 ($2.46). STV Group shares last traded at GBX 207 ($2.56), with a volume of 23,358 shares trading hands.
Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of STV Group in a report on Tuesday, August 29th.
The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 21st will be issued a dividend of GBX 3.90 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.01%. STV Group’s payout ratio is 4,230.77%.
STV Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and broadcasts television programs in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Broadcast, Digital, and Studios segments. It offers news, information, and entertainment programs. The company delivers its content on air, online, and on demand.
