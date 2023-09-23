Sui (SUI) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $354.74 Million

Sui (SUI) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 23rd. Sui has a market cap of $354.74 million and approximately $42.01 million worth of Sui was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sui token can currently be bought for about $0.45 or 0.00001686 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Sui has traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Sui Token Profile

Sui’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 791,777,575 tokens. Sui’s official website is sui.io/#. Sui’s official Twitter account is @suinetwork.

Sui Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sui (SUI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the SUI platform. Sui has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 791,777,575.076923 in circulation. The last known price of Sui is 0.44492408 USD and is up 0.91 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 172 active market(s) with $43,443,750.49 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sui.io/#.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sui directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sui should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sui using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

