Supermarket Income REIT (LON:SUPR) Downgraded by Shore Capital

Shore Capital downgraded shares of Supermarket Income REIT (LON:SUPR – Free Report) to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports.

Shares of LON SUPR opened at GBX 78.40 ($0.97) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 75.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 80.17. Supermarket Income REIT has a 52-week low of GBX 69.60 ($0.86) and a 52-week high of GBX 110 ($1.36). The stock has a market capitalization of £980 million, a P/E ratio of -603.08, a P/E/G ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 0.22.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 13th were paid a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.03%. Supermarket Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently -4,615.38%.

In other Supermarket Income REIT news, insider Frances Davies purchased 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 78 ($0.97) per share, for a total transaction of £9,360 ($11,594.20). In related news, insider Andrew Nicholas Hewson bought 169,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 75 ($0.93) per share, with a total value of £126,750 ($157,004.83). Also, insider Frances Davies acquired 12,000 shares of Supermarket Income REIT stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 78 ($0.97) per share, with a total value of £9,360 ($11,594.20). Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Supermarket Income REIT plc?(LSE: SUPR) is a real estate investment trust dedicated to investing in grocery properties which are an essential part of the UK's feed the nation infrastructure. The Company focuses on grocery stores which are omnichannel, fulfilling online and in-person sales. All of the Company's supermarkets are let to leading UK supermarket operators, diversified by both tenant and geography.

