sUSD Market Capitalization Tops $35.58 Million (SUSD)

sUSD (SUSD) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 23rd. sUSD has a market cap of $35.58 million and $625,620.43 worth of sUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One sUSD token can currently be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00003752 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, sUSD has traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

sUSD Profile

sUSD was first traded on June 11th, 2018. sUSD’s total supply is 35,690,665 tokens. The Reddit community for sUSD is https://reddit.com/r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. sUSD’s official website is www.synthetix.io. The official message board for sUSD is blog.synthetix.io. sUSD’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

sUSD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “sUSD is a stablecoin built on the Ethereum blockchain that enables fast interexchange settlement, stable trading against ERC-20 assets, and a safe place to park value without needing to settle into fiat. The Havven network, which sUSD is a part of, is an open source protocol that allows for integration with various exchanges and decentralized platforms. It employs two ERC20 compatible tokens.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as sUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire sUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy sUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

