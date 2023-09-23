SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the bank’s stock.

NASDAQ:SIVB opened at $0.09 on Tuesday. SVB Financial Group has a 1-year low of $39.40 and a 1-year high of $597.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.18 and a 200 day moving average of $13.18. The firm has a market cap of $5.33 million, a PE ratio of 0.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 200.8% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,500,073 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $345,227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001,387 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $141,120,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 336.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 719,930 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $165,685,000 after buying an additional 554,900 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $120,399,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in SVB Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $111,761,000. 92.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services to clients primarily in the technology and life science/healthcare industries, as well as global private equity and venture capital clients. It operates through the following segments: Silicon Valley Bank, SVB Private, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities.

