S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded S&W Seed from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th.
S&W Seed Stock Performance
Institutional Investors Weigh In On S&W Seed
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SANW. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of S&W Seed by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 197,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 14,810 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of S&W Seed during the 1st quarter valued at $348,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&W Seed during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&W Seed during the 1st quarter valued at $193,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&W Seed during the 1st quarter valued at $170,000.
About S&W Seed
S&W Seed Company, an agricultural company, engages in breeding, growing, processing, and selling alfalfa and sorghum seeds. It also offers sunflower, stevia, camelina, wheat germplasm, wheat, and pasture seeds. The company sells its seeds to distributors and dealers in 40 countries. S&W Seed Company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, Colorado.
