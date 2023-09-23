Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Sold by Baldwin Brothers LLC MA

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA decreased its stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,355 shares of the company’s stock after selling 222 shares during the quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s holdings in Sysco were worth $101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. MRP Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Sysco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Sysco in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new position in Sysco in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Sysco during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Sysco alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SYY has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Sysco from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sysco in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Sysco in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $79.00 target price on shares of Sysco in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Sysco from $88.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.91.

Sysco Price Performance

Shares of SYY opened at $68.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.45. Sysco Co. has a 1-year low of $68.18 and a 1-year high of $87.41. The stock has a market cap of $34.65 billion, a PE ratio of 19.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.11.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. Sysco had a return on equity of 133.27% and a net margin of 2.32%. The firm had revenue of $19.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

Sysco Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. Sysco’s payout ratio is currently 57.64%.

Sysco Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.