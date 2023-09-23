Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.80.

SKT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Citigroup increased their price target on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Compass Point upgraded shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $21.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st.

Get Tanger Factory Outlet Centers alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Trading Up 0.3 %

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SKT. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,379,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 5.7% in the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 33,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $749,000 after buying an additional 1,833 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the 2nd quarter valued at $549,000. Imprint Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the 2nd quarter worth $1,340,000. Finally, Dana Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,478,000. 84.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:SKT opened at $22.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.49. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has a one year low of $13.26 and a one year high of $25.23. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 27.17, a PEG ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 1.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.50 and a 200-day moving average of $21.22.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st were given a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s dividend payout ratio is 118.07%.

About Tanger Factory Outlet Centers

(Get Free Report

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE: SKT), a leading operator of upscale open-air outlet centers, fully or partially owns and/or manages a portfolio of 37 centers, including one center under development. Tanger's operating centers, which comprise approximately 14 million square feet, are located in 20 states and in Canada and are leased to over 2,700 stores operated by more than 600 different brand name companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.