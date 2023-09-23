Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Monday, June 26th.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Stock Performance

NYSE TARO opened at $37.85 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.33. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries has a 1 year low of $22.89 and a 1 year high of $42.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.40 and a beta of 0.60.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.09. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 1.52%. The firm had revenue of $158.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.00 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Taro Pharmaceutical Industries will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Taro Pharmaceutical Industries

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 71.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 5,988.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 664.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 73.4% in the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. 11.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products in the United States, Canada, Israel, and internationally. The company also develops and manufactures active pharmaceutical ingredients primarily for use in its finished dosage form products.

