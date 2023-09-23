TD Securities Lowers Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Price Target to $7.00

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Free Report) had its target price reduced by TD Securities from $7.50 to $7.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on HL. National Bank Financial initiated coverage on shares of Hecla Mining in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. They set an outperform rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Hecla Mining from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of Hecla Mining from $7.25 to $7.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Hecla Mining from $9.25 to $9.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Hecla Mining in a report on Thursday, September 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $5.50 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $6.47.

Hecla Mining Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE HL opened at $3.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.22 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.36. Hecla Mining has a 1 year low of $3.41 and a 1 year high of $7.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $178.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.71 million. Hecla Mining had a negative net margin of 6.52% and a positive return on equity of 1.23%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hecla Mining will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hecla Mining Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 24th were given a $0.0063 dividend. This represents a $0.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 23rd. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio is -33.33%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hecla Mining news, Director George R. Johnson purchased 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.07 per share, with a total value of $34,595.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,896.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Hecla Mining

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Hecla Mining by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 60,912,197 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $385,574,000 after acquiring an additional 5,686,975 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Hecla Mining by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,765,176 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $207,896,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225,682 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Hecla Mining by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,923,690 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $231,357,000 after acquiring an additional 2,036,173 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Hecla Mining by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 34,992,930 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $180,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072,891 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Hecla Mining by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,925,189 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $209,748,000 after acquiring an additional 6,033,244 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.00% of the company’s stock.

About Hecla Mining



Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides precious and base metal properties in the United States and internationally. The company mines for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates, as well as carbon material containing silver and gold for sale to custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and doré containing silver and gold.

