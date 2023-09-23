Team17 Group’s (TM17) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Team17 Group (LON:TM17 – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a GBX 650 ($8.05) target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a hold rating and issued a GBX 475 ($5.88) price target on shares of Team17 Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 515 ($6.38) price objective on shares of Team17 Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Team17 Group in a report on Tuesday, June 6th.

Team17 Group stock opened at GBX 300 ($3.72) on Tuesday. Team17 Group has a one year low of GBX 299 ($3.70) and a one year high of GBX 500 ($6.19). The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 326.11 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 358.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The stock has a market capitalization of £437.40 million, a PE ratio of 1,764.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.69.

In other news, insider Peter Whiting acquired 20,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 309 ($3.83) per share, with a total value of £64,581 ($79,996.28). Insiders have purchased a total of 20,988 shares of company stock worth $6,488,020 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 29.21% of the company’s stock.

Team17 Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes independent video games for digital and physical market in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Games Label, Simulation, and Edutainment segments. The company develops and publishes owned and third-party IP video games; educational entertainment apps for children; and working simulation games.

