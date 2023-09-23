Tencent (OTC:TCTZF) Shares Down 3.4%

Tencent Holdings Limited (OTC:TCTZF – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 3.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $38.12 and last traded at $38.12. 7,205 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 18,081 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.47.

Tencent Stock Up 4.1 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.40.

Tencent Company Profile

Tencent Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, offers value-added services (VAS), online advertising, fintech, and business services in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through VAS, Online Advertising, FinTech and Business Services, and Others segments. The company's consumers business provides communication and services, such as instant messaging and social network; digital content including online games, videos, live streaming, news, music, and literature; fintech services, which includes mobile payment, wealth management, loans, and securities trading; and various tools, such as network security management, browser, navigation, application management, email, etc.

