Terra Price Down 2.2% Over Last Week (LUNA)

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 23rd. Over the last seven days, Terra has traded 2.2% lower against the dollar. Terra has a market capitalization of $149.48 million and $17.11 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Terra coin can now be purchased for about $0.39 or 0.00001471 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Terra alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00009504 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0836 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002510 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001415 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000034 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001180 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 19% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001497 BTC.

Terra Profile

Terra (LUNA) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on May 27th, 2022. Terra’s total supply is 1,004,262,701 coins and its circulating supply is 382,353,231 coins. Terra’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Terra is terra.money. The official message board for Terra is medium.com/terra-money. The Reddit community for Terra is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Terra Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra is an open-source blockchain hosting a vibrant ecosystem of decentralized applications (dApps) and top-tier developer tools. It uses proof-of-stake consensus and ground-breaking technologies to provide an unparalleled DeFi experience. On May 25th, 2022, Terra Classic users passed governance proposal 1623, which outlined the genesis of a new Terra chain and the airdrop of Luna tokens to users. On May 27th, 2022, the phoenix-1 Terra mainnet launched. UST was an algorithmic stablecoin created by Terraform Labs which tied to Luna tokens but lost its peg and crashed, leading to the collapse of both Luna and UST.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terra should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Terra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Terra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Terra and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.