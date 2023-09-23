Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Purchased by Wealthstar Advisors LLC

Wealthstar Advisors LLC lifted its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,807 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments makes up 4.8% of Wealthstar Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Wealthstar Advisors LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $11,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 79,313,240 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,753,056,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035,602 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,818,973 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,034,694,000 after buying an additional 721,775 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 28,632,144 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,325,865,000 after buying an additional 1,521,464 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,780,511 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,263,468,000 after buying an additional 222,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,733,010 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,276,639,000 after buying an additional 202,952 shares during the last quarter. 83.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TXN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Monday, September 18th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Texas Instruments from $178.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Texas Instruments in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $185.32.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 10,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.34, for a total transaction of $1,890,064.26. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,857,603.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 10,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.34, for a total transaction of $1,890,064.26. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,857,603.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 16,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total value of $2,890,542.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,445,612.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

TXN stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $160.31. The company had a trading volume of 3,715,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,104,968. The company has a quick ratio of 4.35, a current ratio of 5.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $170.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $172.76. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $145.97 and a fifty-two week high of $188.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.56 billion, a PE ratio of 19.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.03.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 50.90% and a net margin of 40.84%. Texas Instruments’s quarterly revenue was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.45 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This is a boost from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 30th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 59.62%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

