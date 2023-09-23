Tgs Asa (OTCMKTS:TGSNF) Stock Rating Lowered by DNB Markets

DNB Markets cut shares of Tgs Asa (OTCMKTS:TGSNF – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Tgs Asa Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:TGSNF opened at $13.32 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.04 and its 200-day moving average is $14.61. Tgs Asa has a 1-year low of $12.49 and a 1-year high of $15.21.
Tgs Asa Company Profile
