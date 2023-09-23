Tgs Asa (OTCMKTS:TGSNF) Stock Rating Lowered by DNB Markets

DNB Markets cut shares of Tgs Asa (OTCMKTS:TGSNFFree Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

OTCMKTS:TGSNF opened at $13.32 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.04 and its 200-day moving average is $14.61. Tgs Asa has a 1-year low of $12.49 and a 1-year high of $15.21.

TGS ASA provides geoscience data products and services to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company offers geophysical data, including multi-client seismic data; geological data comprising well data products, and interpretive studies and services; and interpretation products and data integration solutions.

