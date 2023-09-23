The 600 Group (LON:SIXH) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.71

The 600 Group PLC (LON:SIXH – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 6.71 ($0.08) and traded as low as GBX 2.32 ($0.03). The 600 Group shares last traded at GBX 2.75 ($0.03), with a volume of 594,650 shares changing hands.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 4.99 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 6.68. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -275.00 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.27.

The 600 Group PLC designs, manufactures, and distributes industrial laser systems under the TYKMA Electrox and Control Micro Systems brand names in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides laser solutions, including marking, drilling, cutting, and welding.

