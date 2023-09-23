The Gym Group’s (GYM) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of The Gym Group (LON:GYM – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a GBX 115 ($1.42) price target on the stock.

The Gym Group Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of The Gym Group stock opened at GBX 118.80 ($1.47) on Tuesday. The Gym Group has a 1 year low of GBX 81.50 ($1.01) and a 1 year high of GBX 145.60 ($1.80). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 110.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 101.65. The company has a market capitalization of £211.96 million, a P/E ratio of -990.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -12.95 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 318.65, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

Get The Gym Group alerts:

The Gym Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

The Gym Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in operation of a chain of gym facilities under the Gym Group brand name in the United Kingdom. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Croydon, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for The Gym Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gym Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.