The Rank Group (LON:RNK) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $88.50

The Rank Group Plc (LON:RNK – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 88.50 ($1.10) and traded as high as GBX 95 ($1.18). The Rank Group shares last traded at GBX 89 ($1.10), with a volume of 1,074,118 shares changing hands.
Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Rank Group in a report on Thursday, August 17th.
The Rank Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gaming services in Great Britain, Spain, Belgium, and India. It operates through Grosvenor Venues, Mecca Venues, Digital, and International Venues segments. The company offers a range of casino table games, including roulette, blackjack, baccarat, and poker; electronic roulette and slots machine games; and community games, such as bingo, as well as sports betting and food, drink, and live entertainment.
