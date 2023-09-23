Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) Shares Down 5.8%

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 5.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $26.70 and last traded at $26.90. 112,948 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 36% from the average session volume of 177,321 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.56.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com cut Thermon Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th.

Thermon Group Trading Down 1.6 %

The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $899.52 million, a P/E ratio of 23.63 and a beta of 1.27.

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.12. Thermon Group had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 8.42%. The company had revenue of $106.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.17 million. As a group, analysts predict that Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Thermon Group

In other news, CFO Kevin Fox bought 990 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.92 per share, for a total transaction of $25,660.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 39,150 shares in the company, valued at $1,014,768. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Thermon Group news, Director John T. Nesser III acquired 1,973 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.38 per share, for a total transaction of $52,047.74. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 61,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,609,180. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kevin Fox bought 990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.92 per share, for a total transaction of $25,660.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,014,768. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Thermon Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Thermon Group by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,062,948 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,200,000 after buying an additional 121,643 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Thermon Group by 14.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,836,702 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,456,000 after purchasing an additional 356,376 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Thermon Group by 1.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,766,305 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,984,000 after purchasing an additional 32,641 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Thermon Group by 13.0% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,018,976 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,393,000 after purchasing an additional 117,073 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Thermon Group by 89.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 873,922 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,778,000 after purchasing an additional 412,260 shares during the last quarter. 93.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Thermon Group Company Profile

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc provides engineered industrial process heating solutions for process industries in the United States and Latin America, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides heat tracing products, such as electric heat tracing cables, steam heating solutions, controls, monitoring and software, instrumentation, project services, industrial heating and filtration solutions, temporary electrical power distribution and lighting, and other products and services.

Further Reading

