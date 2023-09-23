Tiger Brands (OTCMKTS:TBLMY) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $9.56

Tiger Brands Limited (OTCMKTS:TBLMY – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.56 and traded as low as $8.08. Tiger Brands shares last traded at $8.08, with a volume of 341 shares trading hands.
Tiger Brands Trading Up 1.2 %
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.53.
Tiger Brands Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th were issued a $0.1227 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 6th. Tiger Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.87%.
Tiger Brands Company Profile
Tiger Brands Limited engages in the manufacture and sale of fast-moving consumer goods in South Africa. The company offers baby care products under the Purity brand; bakeries under the Albany and Tinkies brands; and culinary fruit veg products under the Crosse & Blackwell, Benny, All Gold, Spray and Cook, Ice Cap, KOO, Colman's, Black Cat, Mrs H.S.
