Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund (NYSE:NTG) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $34.00

Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NTG – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $34.00 and traded as high as $35.59. Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund shares last traded at $34.69, with a volume of 18,075 shares traded.
Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund Trading Up 0.3 %
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.99.
Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 24th were paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 23rd. Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund’s payout ratio is presently -10,341.47%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund
Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund Company Profile
Tortoise MLP Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC It invests in public equity markets. The fund primarily invests in equity securities of MLPs and their affiliates, with an emphasis on natural gas infrastructure Master Limited Partnerships.
