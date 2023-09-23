Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund (NYSE:NTG) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $34.00

Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NTG – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $34.00 and traded as high as $35.59. Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund shares last traded at $34.69, with a volume of 18,075 shares traded.

Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund Trading Up 0.3 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.99.

Get Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund alerts:

Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 24th were paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 23rd. Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund’s payout ratio is presently -10,341.47%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund

Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. KCS Wealth Advisory lifted its stake in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 15,706 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 40,044 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 11,317 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its position in shares of Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund by 3.4% in the first quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 19,039 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund during the first quarter worth about $128,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund by 5.3% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 11,462 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

Tortoise MLP Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC It invests in public equity markets. The fund primarily invests in equity securities of MLPs and their affiliates, with an emphasis on natural gas infrastructure Master Limited Partnerships.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.