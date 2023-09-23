Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) Shares Sold by Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,329,106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 113,962 shares during the period. Tower Semiconductor makes up about 1.2% of Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. owned approximately 1.22% of Tower Semiconductor worth $49,868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 135.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 858 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 50.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,837 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 58.1% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,313 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tower Semiconductor stock opened at $25.30 on Friday. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $24.86 and a fifty-two week high of $46.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.71. The company has a quick ratio of 3.68, a current ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Tower Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:TSEM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.03. Tower Semiconductor had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 17.82%. The company had revenue of $357.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $354.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Tower Semiconductor Ltd. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Tower Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Craig Hallum raised Tower Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Tower Semiconductor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th.

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, focus on specialty process technologies to manufacture analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in Israel, the United States, Japan, Europe, and internationally. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

