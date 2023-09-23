TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on TCON. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on TRACON Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $3.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Jonestrading restated a hold rating on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, August 21st.

Shares of TCON stock opened at $0.22 on Wednesday. TRACON Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.18 and a 52-week high of $2.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.68 million, a PE ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.74.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.30. The business had revenue of $9.00 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TRACON Pharmaceuticals will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TCON. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.17% of the company’s stock.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for cancer in the United States. Its clinical stage products include envafolimab (KN035), a PD-L1 single-domain antibody for the treatment of soft tissue sarcoma; and YH001, an investigational humanized CTLA-4 IgG1 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of various cancer indications.

