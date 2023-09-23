Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) Rating Reiterated by Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Evercore ISI currently has a $30.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on TVTX. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Travere Therapeutics from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 18th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 22nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a report on Friday, July 21st. They issued an overweight rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $22.77.

Shares of TVTX stock opened at $7.85 on Tuesday. Travere Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $7.00 and a fifty-two week high of $26.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a current ratio of 3.99. The company has a market cap of $588.83 million, a P/E ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.11.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.16) by $0.03. Travere Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 273.80% and a negative net margin of 136.00%. The business had revenue of $59.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.93 million. Research analysts forecast that Travere Therapeutics will post -4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Eric M. Dube sold 4,455 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.71, for a total transaction of $65,533.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 242,595 shares in the company, valued at $3,568,572.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Travere Therapeutics news, SVP William E. Rote sold 1,815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.71, for a total transaction of $26,698.65. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 61,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $899,854.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric M. Dube sold 4,455 shares of Travere Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.71, for a total transaction of $65,533.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 242,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,568,572.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,727 shares of company stock valued at $98,954 in the last quarter. 3.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TVTX. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Travere Therapeutics by 57.8% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 1,372.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,386 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Travere Therapeutics by 551.3% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 2,139 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 21.7% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Travere Therapeutics by 92.8% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,914 shares during the period.

Travere Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, development, commercialization, and delivering of therapies for the treatment of rare diseases. Its marketed products include Chenodal, a synthetic oral form of chenodeoxycholic acid for the treatment of radiolucent stones in gallbladders; Cholbam, a cholic acid capsule to treat pediatric and adult patients with bile acid synthesis disorders due to single enzyme defects, as well as for adjunctive treatment of patients with peroxisomal disorders; and Thiola and Thiola EC, a tiopronin tablet for the treatment of homozygous cystinuria.

