Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $13.32

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $13.32 and last traded at $13.35, with a volume of 82927 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.89.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TMCI shares. BTIG Research cut their price objective on Treace Medical Concepts from $32.00 to $27.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Treace Medical Concepts in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Treace Medical Concepts from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th.

Treace Medical Concepts Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.82 and a 200 day moving average of $22.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 5.73 and a current ratio of 6.60.

Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $41.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.84 million. Treace Medical Concepts had a negative return on equity of 39.29% and a negative net margin of 25.32%. The company’s revenue was up 40.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.23) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Treace Medical Concepts

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Treace Medical Concepts during the 2nd quarter worth about $137,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Treace Medical Concepts by 77.0% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 50,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 21,784 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Treace Medical Concepts during the 2nd quarter valued at $493,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Treace Medical Concepts by 51.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 437,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,196,000 after buying an additional 148,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Treace Medical Concepts by 6.4% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,424,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,592,000 after buying an additional 206,511 shares in the last quarter. 61.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Treace Medical Concepts

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices for physicians, surgeons, ambulatory surgery centers, and hospitals in the United States. The company offers Lapiplasty 3D bunion correction system that combines instruments, implants, and surgical methods designed to surgically correct three planes of the bunion deformity.

See Also

