Tremor International (LON:TRMR) Shares Down 0.7%

Tremor International Ltd (LON:TRMR – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 0.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 144.40 ($1.79) and last traded at GBX 146.80 ($1.82). 273,603 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 11% from the average session volume of 307,607 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 147.90 ($1.83).
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Tremor International from GBX 1,100 ($13.63) to GBX 800 ($9.91) in a report on Friday, August 18th.
Tremor International Price Performance
Insider Activity at Tremor International
In related news, insider Ofer Druker sold 804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 359 ($4.45), for a total value of £2,886.36 ($3,575.33). Over the last quarter, insiders sold 63,466 shares of company stock valued at $22,845,040. 34.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Tremor International Company Profile
Tremor International Ltd provides end-to-end software platform that enables advertisers to reach relevant audiences and publishers. The company's demand side platform (DSP) offers full-service and self-managed marketplace access to advertisers and agencies to execute their digital marketing campaigns in real time across various ad formats.
