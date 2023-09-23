Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.68

Trican Well Service Ltd. (TSE:TCW – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$3.68 and traded as high as C$4.92. Trican Well Service shares last traded at C$4.79, with a volume of 703,941 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have recently commented on TCW. Raymond James raised their price target on Trican Well Service from C$5.25 to C$5.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Trican Well Service from C$6.00 to C$6.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Trican Well Service from C$4.50 to C$6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$4.56 and its 200 day moving average is C$3.69. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 9.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 2.06.

Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C$0.03. Trican Well Service had a net margin of 12.53% and a return on equity of 24.63%. The business had revenue of C$168.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$173.10 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Trican Well Service Ltd. will post 0.6102564 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 30th. Investors of record on Saturday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Trican Well Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.53%.

In related news, Senior Officer James Charles Rukin sold 25,000 shares of Trican Well Service stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.60, for a total transaction of C$115,000.00. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Trican Well Service Ltd., an equipment services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells in Canada. The company offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, cement design, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services.

