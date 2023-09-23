Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBKCP) Shares Up 0.5%

Shares of Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBKCP – Get Free Report) rose 0.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $19.86 and last traded at $19.86. Approximately 3,371 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 26% from the average daily volume of 2,671 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.76.

Triumph Bancorp Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.63.

About Triumph Bancorp

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides various banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Banking, Factoring, Payments, and Corporate.

