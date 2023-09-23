Truist Financial Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL)

Truist Financial reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $60.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on BL. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of BlackLine from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of BlackLine from $87.00 to $81.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of BlackLine from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of BlackLine in a research note on Monday, September 18th. They issued an equal weight rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of BlackLine from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $61.50.

Get BlackLine alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on BlackLine

BlackLine Stock Performance

Shares of BL opened at $54.60 on Tuesday. BlackLine has a one year low of $48.22 and a one year high of $77.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $54.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.42. The stock has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.91, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.87, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 3.62.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The technology company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.68). BlackLine had a negative return on equity of 37.62% and a negative net margin of 9.25%. The firm had revenue of $144.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.86 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that BlackLine will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CRO Mark Woodhams sold 558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $29,016.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 94,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,892,316. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other BlackLine news, CRO Mark Woodhams sold 558 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $29,016.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 94,083 shares in the company, valued at $4,892,316. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas Unterman sold 750 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 54,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,268,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackLine

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BL. M&R Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackLine in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of BlackLine by 79.5% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 508 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackLine in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its stake in shares of BlackLine by 772.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 672 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of BlackLine by 1,101.9% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 625 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.13% of the company’s stock.

BlackLine Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; and task management to create and manage processes and task lists.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BlackLine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackLine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.