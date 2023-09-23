Truist Financial Reiterates Hold Rating for Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA)

Truist Financial reissued their hold rating on shares of Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a $85.00 target price on the health services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America raised Strategic Education from a neutral rating to a buy rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $99.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, August 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Strategic Education in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Strategic Education has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $93.25.

Shares of STRA opened at $75.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.78, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $74.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. Strategic Education has a fifty-two week low of $59.92 and a fifty-two week high of $98.22.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The health services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.16. Strategic Education had a return on equity of 3.24% and a net margin of 3.40%. The firm had revenue of $287.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.39 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Strategic Education will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. Strategic Education’s dividend payout ratio is 157.90%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Strategic Education by 77.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 393 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Strategic Education in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Strategic Education by 156.1% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 479 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Strategic Education by 148.1% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 536 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Strategic Education in the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.53% of the company’s stock.

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides education services through campus-based and online post-secondary education, and programs to develop job-ready skills. It operates through three segments: U.S. Higher Education, Australia/New Zealand, and Education Technology Services. The company operates Strayer University that offers undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business, criminal justice, education, health services, information technology, and public administration at physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; non-degree web and mobile application development courses through Hackbright Academy and Devmountain; and MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

