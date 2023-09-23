TT Electronics (LON:TTG) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $171.41

TT Electronics plc (LON:TTG – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 171.41 ($2.12) and traded as low as GBX 170 ($2.11). TT Electronics shares last traded at GBX 172 ($2.13), with a volume of 97,991 shares trading hands.

TT Electronics Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 168.45 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 171.41. The firm has a market cap of £302.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5,700.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.61, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 2.08.

TT Electronics Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 14th will be given a GBX 2.15 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. TT Electronics’s dividend payout ratio is presently -20,000.00%.

TT Electronics Company Profile

TT Electronics plc provides design-led advanced electronics technologies for performance critical applications in the healthcare, aerospace and defense, and automation and electrification markets in the United Kingdom, Rest of Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Power and Connectivity, Global Manufacturing Solutions, and Sensors and Specialist Components.

Featured Stories

