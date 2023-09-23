Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) Holdings Raised by WCM Investment Management LLC

WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Free Report) by 7.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,305 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,488 shares during the quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical were worth $4,867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 0.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,161,866 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $255,163,000 after purchasing an additional 27,722 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 12.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,873,356 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $195,422,000 after purchasing an additional 536,513 shares in the last quarter. RTW Investments LP raised its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 7.7% during the first quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 4,270,996 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $171,267,000 after purchasing an additional 304,081 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 17.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,370,245 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $244,747,000 after purchasing an additional 492,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avidity Partners Management LP raised its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 45.7% during the fourth quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 2,990,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $138,527,000 after purchasing an additional 938,400 shares in the last quarter. 96.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RARE opened at $36.43 on Friday. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.36 and a fifty-two week high of $54.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.98 and its 200-day moving average is $42.77.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:RARE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.11) by ($0.14). Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 220.54% and a negative net margin of 178.91%. The firm had revenue of $108.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($2.26) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -8.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical news, Director Corazon (Corsee) D. Sanders sold 585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.76, for a total transaction of $27,354.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $420,138.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Corazon (Corsee) D. Sanders sold 585 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.76, for a total value of $27,354.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $420,138.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Theodore Alan Huizenga sold 2,163 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.80, for a total value of $88,250.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $963,451.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,718 shares of company stock valued at $379,401 over the last 90 days. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on RARE shares. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $130.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.21.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Latin America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

