Uniper (OTCMKTS:UNPRF) Shares Down 2.4%

Uniper SE (OTCMKTS:UNPRF – Get Free Report) shares dropped 2.4% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $5.68 and last traded at $5.68. Approximately 100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 2,671 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.82.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.23.

About Uniper

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in three segments: European Generation, Global Commodities, and Russian Power Generation. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

