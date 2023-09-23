United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Shares Sold by Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,051 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 5,841 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $2,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in United Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $237,000. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its position in United Therapeutics by 32.1% during the second quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 2,119 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in United Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $981,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in United Therapeutics by 24.0% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 213,428 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,114,000 after purchasing an additional 41,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management boosted its position in United Therapeutics by 1.3% during the second quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 8,094 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. 94.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Nilda Mesa sold 383 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.36, for a total value of $85,163.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,401,535.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.19, for a total transaction of $1,291,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,875,738.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Nilda Mesa sold 383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.36, for a total value of $85,163.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,401,535.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,883 shares of company stock valued at $6,074,499. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UTHR has been the topic of several research reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Wedbush lifted their price objective on United Therapeutics from $305.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their price objective on United Therapeutics from $256.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on United Therapeutics from $316.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on United Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, United Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $296.44.

UTHR stock traded down $0.93 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $222.75. 163,675 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 232,435. United Therapeutics Co. has a 1-year low of $202.31 and a 1-year high of $283.09. The company has a current ratio of 8.68, a quick ratio of 8.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $231.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $225.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.45 billion, a PE ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 0.62.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $5.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.57 by $0.67. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 17.52% and a net margin of 41.29%. The business had revenue of $596.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $524.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that United Therapeutics Co. will post 18.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Remunity Pump, a small, lightweight, durable pump and separate controller; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

