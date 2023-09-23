Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) Receives $6.61 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation, one has issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.61.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Uniti Group in a research report on Monday, August 21st.

UNIT opened at $4.77 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.35. Uniti Group has a 52 week low of $2.94 and a 52 week high of $8.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -9.54 and a beta of 1.36.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. Uniti Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -120.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UNIT. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Uniti Group in the second quarter worth approximately $11,433,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Uniti Group by 88.4% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 141,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 66,484 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in shares of Uniti Group in the second quarter valued at about $90,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Uniti Group by 9.8% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 39,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 3,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of Uniti Group by 5.7% during the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 77,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 4,168 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of fiber and other wireless solutions for the communications industry. As of June 30, 2023, Uniti owns approximately 138,000 fiber route miles, 8.3 million fiber strand miles, and other communications real estate throughout the United States.

