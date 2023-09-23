Vanguard Canadian Long-Term Bond Index ETF (TSE:VLB) Stock Price Down 1.4%

Shares of Vanguard Canadian Long-Term Bond Index ETF (TSE:VLB – Get Free Report) were down 1.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$19.62 and last traded at C$19.63. Approximately 12,937 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 21% from the average daily volume of 10,664 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$19.90.
Vanguard Canadian Long-Term Bond Index ETF Price Performance
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$20.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$21.14.
