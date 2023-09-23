Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors Acquires 3,200 Shares of On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON)

Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Free Report) by 15.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors’ holdings in ON were worth $805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ONON. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in ON by 75.3% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in ON by 32.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of ON by 70.5% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of ON by 1,590.8% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ON by 86.5% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 3,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares in the last quarter. 18.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ONON traded down $0.68 on Friday, hitting $28.08. 3,035,106 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,263,313. On Holding AG has a 12 month low of $15.44 and a 12 month high of $37.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 200.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 2.27. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.40.

ON ( NYSE:ONON Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.07). ON had a return on equity of 3.98% and a net margin of 2.59%. The business had revenue of $444.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that On Holding AG will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ONON has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen cut their price objective on ON from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. TheStreet lowered ON from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. UBS Group raised their price objective on ON from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. KeyCorp started coverage on ON in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on ON in a research note on Monday, July 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ON has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.42.

On Holding AG develops and distributes sports products worldwide. It offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

