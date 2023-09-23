Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors Boosts Position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 12.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 700 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 126.5% during the 1st quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 77 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ LULU traded up $4.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $388.05. The stock had a trading volume of 1,102,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,382,757. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52-week low of $277.50 and a 52-week high of $406.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $383.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $366.84. The firm has a market cap of $49.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.39.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lululemon Athletica

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The apparel retailer reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.14. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 44.47%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 12.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 27,981 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.00, for a total value of $11,220,381.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,560,692. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LULU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup set a $450.00 target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $460.00 to $463.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $470.00 price target for the company. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $487.00 to $489.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lululemon Athletica presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $441.93.

About Lululemon Athletica

(Free Report)

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

