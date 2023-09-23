Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors Buys Shares of 3,952 American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,952 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of American International Group during the second quarter worth about $217,000. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of American International Group by 9.9% during the second quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC now owns 109,034 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,421,000 after acquiring an additional 9,818 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of American International Group by 551.2% during the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 5,925 shares during the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH raised its position in shares of American International Group by 0.9% during the second quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 507,747 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,216,000 after acquiring an additional 4,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American International Group during the second quarter worth about $203,000. 88.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AIG shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on American International Group from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Barclays lifted their target price on American International Group from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on American International Group from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. TheStreet upgraded American International Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on American International Group from $73.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Kathleen Carbone sold 7,757 shares of American International Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total transaction of $475,504.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Kathleen Carbone sold 7,757 shares of American International Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total transaction of $475,504.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William G. Jurgensen sold 635 shares of American International Group stock in a transaction on Saturday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.47, for a total value of $33,953.45. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,190 shares in the company, valued at $63,629.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American International Group Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:AIG traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $61.58. 2,670,337 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,796,310. The stock has a market cap of $43.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. American International Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.66 and a 12-month high of $64.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.71.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $13.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.28 billion. American International Group had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 8.94%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

American International Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.37%.

American International Group Profile

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through General Insurance, and Life and Retirement segments. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

Further Reading

