Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors Cuts Stock Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors reduced its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 23.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 67.8% during the first quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 495 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 74.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Ann Powell sold 17,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total transaction of $1,101,642.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,868 shares in the company, valued at $1,706,915. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Robert M. Plenge sold 732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.14, for a total transaction of $44,754.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $402,545.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ann Powell sold 17,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total value of $1,101,642.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,868 shares in the company, valued at $1,706,915. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Price Performance

Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $58.90. 8,191,466 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,319,847. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $61.27 and its 200-day moving average is $64.81. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $58.33 and a 12 month high of $81.43. The stock has a market cap of $123.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.66, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.81 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 17.62% and a return on equity of 50.51%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.64%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BMY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $72.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.67.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

(Free Report)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.