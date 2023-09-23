Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors Has $260,000 Stake in Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI)

Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI – Free Report) by 43.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,268 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,100 shares during the period. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors owned about 0.18% of Veritone worth $260,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Veritone by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,362,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,303,000 after purchasing an additional 578,235 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Veritone by 5.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,105,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,274,000 after purchasing an additional 109,006 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Veritone by 11.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 923,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,033,000 after purchasing an additional 96,603 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Veritone by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 297,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,576,000 after purchasing an additional 61,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Veritone by 42.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 196,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,596,000 after acquiring an additional 59,000 shares during the last quarter. 37.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Veritone alerts:

Veritone Stock Performance

Shares of Veritone stock traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $2.35. 324,181 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 358,016. Veritone, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.28 and a 1 year high of $10.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.95 million, a PE ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 3.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Veritone ( NASDAQ:VERI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $27.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.65 million. Veritone had a negative return on equity of 66.76% and a negative net margin of 32.97%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Veritone, Inc. will post -1.17 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on VERI. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Veritone from $5.00 to $4.25 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Roth Mkm cut Veritone from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $3.50 to $2.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Roth Capital cut Veritone from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Veritone from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st.

Get Our Latest Report on VERI

Veritone Company Profile

(Free Report)

Veritone, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides artificial intelligence (AI) computing solutions and services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It develops and operates aiWARE platform, an AI operating system that uses machine learning algorithms or AI models and human cognitive functions, such as perception, prediction, and problem solving and optimization, as well as enables users to transform unstructured data into structured data, and analyze and optimize data to drive business processes and insights.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Veritone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veritone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.