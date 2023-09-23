Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors Has $435,000 Position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors decreased its position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ENPH. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its stake in Enphase Energy by 67.4% in the 2nd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 4,941 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990 shares during the period. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 12,991 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,176,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 30,465 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 19.8% in the second quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 3,617 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the period. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its position in Enphase Energy by 24.3% during the second quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 1,527 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. 71.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ENPH shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Enphase Energy from $235.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $221.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Citigroup cut their target price on Enphase Energy from $209.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Enphase Energy from $135.00 to $114.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Enphase Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.31.

Enphase Energy stock traded down $4.93 during trading on Friday, hitting $119.92. The stock had a trading volume of 4,061,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,071,689. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $116.86 and a 1 year high of $339.92. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $138.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.94. The stock has a market cap of $16.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.52.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $711.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $726.94 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 20.48% and a return on equity of 71.20%. As a group, analysts predict that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Thurman J. Rodgers purchased 32,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $122.76 per share, with a total value of $4,001,976.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 85,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,459,152. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

