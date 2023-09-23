Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors Makes New $205,000 Investment in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV)

Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TV. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 9.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 158,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,853,000 after purchasing an additional 13,444 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. during the first quarter worth $111,000. qPULA Trading Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. during the first quarter worth $119,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 4.9% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 7,438,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,027,000 after purchasing an additional 344,658 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 2.5% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 4,138,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,415,000 after purchasing an additional 101,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Grupo Televisa S.A.B. alerts:

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:TV traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.23. 1,863,056 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,683,386. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.79. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. has a 12 month low of $3.23 and a 12 month high of $6.57.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. ( NYSE:TV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. had a negative return on equity of 9.55% and a negative net margin of 17.11%. Analysts anticipate that Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TV shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.10 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in a report on Monday, July 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.93.

View Our Latest Research Report on TV

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. Company Profile

(Free Report)

Grupo Televisa, SAB. operates as a media company in the Spanish-speaking Mexico and internationally. It operates through three segments: Cable, Sky, and Other Businesses. The Cable segment operates cable multiple system that provides basic and premium television subscription, pay-per-view, installation, Internet subscription, and telephone and mobile services subscription services, as well as sales local and national advertising services; and telecommunication facilities, which offers data and long-distance services solutions to carriers and other telecommunications service providers through its fiber-optic network.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Televisa S.A.B. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Televisa S.A.B. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.