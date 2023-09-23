Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors Makes New $205,000 Investment in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV)

Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.
A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TV. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 9.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 158,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,853,000 after purchasing an additional 13,444 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. during the first quarter worth $111,000. qPULA Trading Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. during the first quarter worth $119,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 4.9% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 7,438,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,027,000 after purchasing an additional 344,658 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 2.5% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 4,138,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,415,000 after purchasing an additional 101,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.47% of the company’s stock.
Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. Stock Down 2.1 %
Shares of NYSE:TV traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.23. 1,863,056 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,683,386. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.79. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. has a 12 month low of $3.23 and a 12 month high of $6.57.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TV shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.10 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in a report on Monday, July 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.93.
Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. Company Profile
Grupo Televisa, SAB. operates as a media company in the Spanish-speaking Mexico and internationally. It operates through three segments: Cable, Sky, and Other Businesses. The Cable segment operates cable multiple system that provides basic and premium television subscription, pay-per-view, installation, Internet subscription, and telephone and mobile services subscription services, as well as sales local and national advertising services; and telecommunication facilities, which offers data and long-distance services solutions to carriers and other telecommunications service providers through its fiber-optic network.
