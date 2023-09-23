Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors Makes New $219,000 Investment in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR)

Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 6,135 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,155,084 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $559,014,000 after buying an additional 147,021 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,145,990 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $335,325,000 after buying an additional 76,653 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,582,746 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $196,568,000 after buying an additional 900,791 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,909,965 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $73,913,000 after buying an additional 89,143 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,584,693 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $104,835,000 after buying an additional 117,633 shares during the period. 65.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $47.00 price objective (down from $79.00) on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, July 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.53.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 57,755 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total transaction of $1,624,070.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,761,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,768,824.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals news, insider Tracie Oliver sold 8,925 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total transaction of $315,141.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 61,575 shares in the company, valued at $2,174,213.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 57,755 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total value of $1,624,070.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,761,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,768,824.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 84,680 shares of company stock valued at $2,588,802 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.24. 595,582 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 960,646. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of -15.93 and a beta of 1.00. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.09 and a fifty-two week high of $42.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.80.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $15.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.42 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 42.79% and a negative net margin of 69.38%. The firm’s revenue was down 51.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.68) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Profile

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate that is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in phase 2b and one phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of dyslipidemia; ARO-HSD, which is completed phase 1/2 clinical trial to treat liver diseases; ARO-ENaC2, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of dyslipidemia cystic fibrosis; ARO-C3 that is in phase 1/2a clinical trial to reduce production of complement component 3; ARO-DUX4, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy; ARO-XDH that is in phase 1 clinical trial to treat uncontrolled gout; ARO-COV, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of COVID-19; ARO-RAGE, which is in phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat muco-obstructive or inflammatory pulmonary conditions; and ARO-MMP7 that is in phase 1/2a clinical trial for treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

Further Reading

