Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors Reduces Holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors reduced its stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,471 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 115 shares during the quarter. United Rentals comprises approximately 2.2% of Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors’ holdings in United Rentals were worth $2,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in United Rentals by 2,080.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,850,311 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,081,000 after acquiring an additional 1,765,460 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in United Rentals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $586,415,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in United Rentals by 104,089.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,341,964 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $476,961,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340,676 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in United Rentals during the 1st quarter valued at $522,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in United Rentals by 128.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 771,372 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $305,278,000 after buying an additional 433,897 shares during the last quarter. 89.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other United Rentals news, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 14,157 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.27, for a total value of $6,728,397.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 6,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,031,747.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Stock Performance

NYSE:URI traded down $2.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $433.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 521,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 546,705. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $256.23 and a 1 year high of $492.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $29.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.19, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $461.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $411.78.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $9.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.23 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 36.67%. The company’s revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $7.86 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 40.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 9th were given a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 8th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.02%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on URI. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of United Rentals from $458.00 to $527.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of United Rentals from $482.00 to $521.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on United Rentals from $520.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on United Rentals from $425.00 to $460.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Rentals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $455.25.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

