Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors Reduces Position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors lessened its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 55.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 18,645 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Simplicity Solutions LLC grew its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 1,730.5% during the 1st quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 1,386,741 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310,983 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 2,340.0% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,131,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $24,909,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181,700 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $26,492,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,711,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,032,000 after acquiring an additional 879,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 672.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 881,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,490,000 after buying an additional 766,995 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SLV traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.58. The company had a trading volume of 11,352,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,558,393. iShares Silver Trust has a 52-week low of $16.66 and a 52-week high of $23.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.76.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

