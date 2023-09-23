Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors Sells 1,788 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors lowered its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 24.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,788 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for approximately 0.9% of Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors’ holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 67,584.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,037,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $515,198,000 after buying an additional 3,032,521 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 77.6% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,340,797 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $978,543,000 after buying an additional 2,333,468 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 256.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,142,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $206,432,000 after buying an additional 821,773 shares in the last quarter. Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 4,847.1% in the 4th quarter. Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. now owns 622,043 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $105,523,000 after purchasing an additional 609,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $100,880,000. Institutional investors own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of GLD stock traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $178.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,637,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,241,891. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $179.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $181.25. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $150.57 and a fifty-two week high of $191.36.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.