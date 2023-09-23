Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors Sells 185 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RYE)

Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RYE – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,126 shares of the company’s stock after selling 185 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF were worth $214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 10,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Flaharty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 3,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Oarsman Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 61,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,231,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $75.85. 89,986 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,640. The company has a market cap of $543.09 million, a P/E ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 1.60. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $55.85 and a twelve month high of $82.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $76.33 and a 200-day moving average of $70.54.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (RYE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy Plus index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US energy companies in the S&P 500. RYE was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RYE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.